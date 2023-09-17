High pressure moves in tomorrow, signaling the return of dry weather.

A cold front makes its final approach this evening as we continue to see off and on rain showers through midnight. Temperatures tonight will get down into the low 50s as things remain chilly. After midnight a few isolated rain showers will be possible, but for the most part things will start to get dry. Fog will begin to develop overnight leading to reduced visibility, with the fog set to linger until around sunrise Monday morning. This could have an impact on the morning commute in some spots.

Rain will begin to taper off as we head into the overnight hours (WVVA WEATHER)

As we start out the day on Monday a few isolated rain showers will be possible through about lunchtime, after that things should dry up for the majority of the region. We’re looking at a mix of sun and clouds though the afternoon, but we’ll still feel that chilly air for most of the day. High temperatures will only reach up into the upper 60s and low 70s in most spots. Dew points will be comfortable with the passage of the cold front. As we head into the evening hours temps will fall back down into the upper 40s.

Things will stay dry for most of the week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Things will be pretty easy going for most of the week. Dry weather will continue until around Thursday night when we might see a few isolated rain showers. Overall, it should be another beautiful week, so take advantage of it!

