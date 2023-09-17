Concord volleyball continues hot start to the season, digs through Virginia State

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions have gotten off to a strong start to 2023, sitting at 8-3 going into Sunday. The team hosted the Virginia State Senators.

The Mountain lions got off to a hot start in the game, winning set one 25-17. In set two, the Senators would continue to keep their distance to win 25-23. However, Concord would win set three 25-18 in dominant fashion and finish the job in set four 25-20 to win 3-1. Former Shady Spring Tiger Meg Williams had 22 kills with Chloe Thompson at 18. Concord now sits at 9-3.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.