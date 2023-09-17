Concord struggles continue against West Virginia State, fall to an 0-3 start

Mountain lions get a lead to start, but fall 47-27 to Yellow Jackets
Mountain lions get a lead to start, but fall 47-27 to Yellow Jackets
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions were looking to right the ship on a poor start to the 2023 season. The team was looking to get it’s first win against the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets. Concord came into Saturday on a six-game losing streak to West Virginia State.

Concord came out firing early, as Jack Mangel connected with Kris Copeland for two scores to take an early 13-3 lead. However, West Virginia State would dominate afterwards in the first half to take a 26-13 lead to halftime. In the end, West Virginia state would win 47-27. Concord starts the season 0-3.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier set to host the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo
Zachary Maddy
Scarbro man facing multiple felony charges
A Fayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced the conviction murderer of three-year-old...
Lexington man sentenced for sexually assaulting, killing young girl

Latest News

Mountain lions get a lead to start, but fall 47-27 to Yellow Jackets
Mountain lions get a lead to start, but fall 47-27 to Yellow Jackets
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Senators, Joe Manchin and Tommy Tuberville introduce legislation containing new regulations for...
Football Friday September 15: Part 3