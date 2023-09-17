Concord struggles continue against West Virginia State, fall to an 0-3 start
Mountain lions get a lead to start, but fall 47-27 to Yellow Jackets
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Concord Mountain lions were looking to right the ship on a poor start to the 2023 season. The team was looking to get it’s first win against the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets. Concord came into Saturday on a six-game losing streak to West Virginia State.
Concord came out firing early, as Jack Mangel connected with Kris Copeland for two scores to take an early 13-3 lead. However, West Virginia State would dominate afterwards in the first half to take a 26-13 lead to halftime. In the end, West Virginia state would win 47-27. Concord starts the season 0-3.
