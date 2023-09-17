Annual Crab Orchard Museum’s corn maze reopens to praise from visitors

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) -With summer winding down, the fall traditions begin. Here in the Two Virginias, one of those fall traditions happens at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum: the annual Crab Orchard Corn Maze and Pisgah Pumpkin Patch. In addition to the corn and pumpkins, they also have food vendors, a gift shop, and a giant pumpkin slingshot they call ‘punkin’ chunkin.’ Although the maze has only been open for a short time, organizers say they’ve already had great attendance, with one of the favorite things being the wagons rides around the property.

“The kids really enjoy it. This is something that the kids enjoy doing and then the parents, they get to come along and it’s a family thing, and we enjoy having everyone here,” says Amy Whitt, manager for corn maze.

Whitt says the maze’s new design has gotten a lot of compliments from visitors this year. Its theme is “Feet You Might Meet,” a celebration of the animals you may come across in the area such as bobcats, bears, and deer. This design isn’t just for decoration though. It’s a maze that you may get turned around in.

“We got lost in the corn maze,” says Cheryl Cruey, a mentor from WECAN Mentoring McDowell.”

“It’s very ‘mind-tricky.’ It’s hard to get through without getting lost,” says Brylee Rowe.

“But you get out. Can’t get too lost,” says Cruey.

This group from WECAN Mentoring McDowell say they enjoy coming back to the corn maze every year, and they aren’t the only ones.

If you would like to see all this for yourself, the maze is open Friday 5:00 pm through 10:00 pm, Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm, and Sunday from 1:00 pm to dusk. The maze is ten dollars for adults and five for children with those four and under getting in free.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.