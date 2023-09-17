79-year-old woman identified as driver in the car found in Claytor Lake

(MGN)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The driver of the car found in Claytor Lake has been identified as a 79-year-old woman from Pennsylvania.

Jean Cecilia Lester was found in a Jeep Grand Cherokee in approximately 12 feet of water, according to Virginia State Park Rangers.

Her remains were taken to the Roanoke medical examiner’s office for autopsy.

Rangers say the incident is under investigation.

WDBJ7 will provide an update once more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL STORY: A person was found dead in a car that was fully submerged in Claytor Lake on Saturday evening.

According to Claytor Lake State Park Law Enforcement, rangers were notified of a car in a lake behind the picnic area of the park.

Rangers say divers recovered the car and found a person dead inside. The identity of the victim has not been released until the family has been notified.

This is an ongoing investigation and no additional information is available at this time, according to rangers.

