Man dies after water rescue

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a water rescue in the Kanawha River, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police identified the man as Richard Kosior, 63, of Charleston.

According to investigators, there is no evidence of foul play and a criminal investigation will not be conducted.

“We’ve determined through witnesses that as possibly Mr. Kosior was attempting to go from one boat to the other, and slipped and fell into the water,” Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department said.

A water rescue happened afterwards and Kosior was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jocelyn Haynes said she was on the dock with her family Friday night when Kosior fell into the water.

“I just hear a bunch of screaming behind us from the group that we just untied from,” she said. “They’re like help, he’s in the water, we can’t find him.”

Friends of Kosior at the dock Saturday said they’re going to miss him and they’re thinking of his family.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

Click here for previous coverage>>>

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Historic Graham House hold annual chili festival
Historic Graham House hold annual chili festival
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Beckley surges late, outlasts Bluefield
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Annual Crab Orchard Museum’s corn maze reopens to praise from visitors
Annual Crab Orchard Museum’s corn maze reopens to praise from visitors

Latest News

Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
A DHHR official breaks down the incoming shift in SNAP benefits.
DHHR announces launch of statewide health assessment
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Man arrested for sexual assault, incest in Iaeger
WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in Beaver
Members of the Mountaineer Marching Band perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov....
Mountaineer Marching Band to play in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade