Man dies after water rescue

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has died following a water rescue in the Kanawha River, according to the Charleston Police Department.

Police identified the man as Richard Kosior, 63, of Charleston.

According to investigators, there is no evidence of foul play and a criminal investigation will not be conducted.

“We’ve determined through witnesses that as possibly Mr. Kosior was attempting to go from one boat to the other, and slipped and fell into the water,” Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department said.

A water rescue happened afterwards and Kosior was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Jocelyn Haynes said she was on the dock with her family Friday night when Kosior fell into the water.

“I just hear a bunch of screaming behind us from the group that we just untied from,” she said. “They’re like help, he’s in the water, we can’t find him.”

Friends of Kosior at the dock Saturday said they’re going to miss him and they’re thinking of his family.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner’s office for further evaluation.

