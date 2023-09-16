Heavy rain is possible tonight. Flooding remains a risk through tomorrow

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A marginal risk for excessive rainfall exists tonight. We’ll have isolated storms popping up to our southwest starting around 8 PM tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but there isn’t much of a severe threat. These storms will be a prelude to heavy, slow moving rain showers that will continue pretty much all night and into tomorrow. This could lead to flooding issues in low lying areas or places with poor drainage, so stay weather aware. Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer, sitting in the upper 50s.

Heavy rain is possible again tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more rain, though it should be a little lighter throughout the day. Widespread rain will begin to taper off around 4 PM, leaving us with scattered showers until midnight. We won’t see much variation in temperature at all, with highs starting out in the low 60s in the morning and only getting up into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Overcast and rainy for your Sunday activities (WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will bring the return of high pressure and dry air. Temperatures all next week will continue to be in the 60s and low 70s, with mostly sunny skies all week long.

