Heavy rain is possible tonight. Flooding remains a risk through tomorrow

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A marginal risk for excessive rainfall exists tonight. We’ll have isolated storms popping up to our southwest starting around 8 PM tonight. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but there isn’t much of a severe threat. These storms will be a prelude to heavy, slow moving rain showers that will continue pretty much all night and into tomorrow. This could lead to flooding issues in low lying areas or places with poor drainage, so stay weather aware. Temperatures tonight will be a little warmer, sitting in the upper 50s.

Heavy rain is possible again tonight
Heavy rain is possible again tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more rain, though it should be a little lighter throughout the day. Widespread rain will begin to taper off around 4 PM, leaving us with scattered showers until midnight. We won’t see much variation in temperature at all, with highs starting out in the low 60s in the morning and only getting up into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Overcast and rainy for your Sunday activities
Overcast and rainy for your Sunday activities(WVVA WEATHER)

Monday will bring the return of high pressure and dry air. Temperatures all next week will continue to be in the 60s and low 70s, with mostly sunny skies all week long.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier set to host the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo
Zachary Maddy
Scarbro man facing multiple felony charges
A Fayette County Circuit Court judge sentenced the conviction murderer of three-year-old...
Lexington man sentenced for sexually assaulting, killing young girl

Latest News

WVVA News at 5
Full video forecast (9-15)
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Rain chances gradually rise through the weekend
WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Flooding is possible Saturday night into Sunday, so stay weather aware.
We stay cool into the weekend, but unsettled weather is on the way