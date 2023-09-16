Football Friday September 15: Part 3
Scores and discussion from Week 4 of High School football
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)
Greenbrier West 59 - Buffalo 0
Alleghany County (VA) 49 - Greenbrier East 10
Sherman 38 - Liberty 32
Bath County 48 - Meadow Bridge 0
Hurley (VA) 40 - River View 27
Tazewell 44 - Fort Chiswell 34
Wheeling Central Catholic 47 - Midland Trail 6
Montcalm’s game against Craig County (VA) was postponed. To be played October 23rd.
