Football Friday, September 15: Part 3

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Greenbrier West 59 - Buffalo 0

Alleghany County (VA) 49 - Greenbrier East 10

Sherman 38 - Liberty 32

Bath County 48 - Meadow Bridge 0

Hurley (VA) 40 - River View 27

Tazewell 44 - Fort Chiswell 34

Wheeling Central Catholic 47 - Midland Trail 6

Montcalm’s game against Craig County (VA) was postponed. To be played October 23rd.

