Football Friday September 15: Part 3

Scores and discussion from Week 4 of High School football
Football Friday, September 15: Part 3
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA)

Greenbrier West 59 - Buffalo 0

Alleghany County (VA) 49 - Greenbrier East 10

Sherman 38 - Liberty 32

Bath County 48 - Meadow Bridge 0

Hurley (VA) 40 - River View 27

Tazewell 44 - Fort Chiswell 34

Wheeling Central Catholic 47 - Midland Trail 6

Montcalm’s game against Craig County (VA) was postponed. To be played October 23rd.

