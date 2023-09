BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Two tough teams slugged it out for 48 minutes on Saturday.

The Bluefield Beavers took a 21-7 lead. The Beckley Flying Eagles rallied to score 14 of game’s final 20 points and come away with the 28-27 win.

Beckley improves to 3-1 while Bluefield falls to 1-3.

