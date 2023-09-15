WVSP to conduct DUI checkpoint in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a DUI checkpoint on Friday, September 22 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be located along US Route 52, Coal Heritage Highway, near the previous Widners Funeral Home and Ambulance Service buildings in Northfork WV in McDowell County.

Alternate routes of travel will include Broadway Street (52/92) and Steam Engine Drive (52/19). The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.