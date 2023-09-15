We stay cool into the weekend, but unsettled weather is on the way

Highs will be in the low 70s today and tomorrow.
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today will be another beautiful and dry day. Dewpoints will be comfortable and dry sitting in the 50s. This will be a result of high pressure sitting over our area for one more day. Mostly sunny skies will continue through the afternoon. We’ll start out the day with temps in the upper 40s and low 50s. By the afternoon we’ll see temperatures reaching up into the low to mid 70s. As we head into the evening hours, we’ve got excellent weather for football. It’ll be a little chilly so you will need your jacket, but we will stay dry.

Sunny skies will continue today.
Sunny skies will continue today.
Things will stay dry outside of some humid air on Sunday
Things will stay dry outside of some humid air on Sunday

As we head into tomorrow, we start out the day with mostly sunny skies once again. We will have a cold front moving in which will be bringing more unsettled weather for Saturday night and Sunday. Storms will be a little more widespread on Sunday and we’re watching the possibility of heavy rainfall from these storms, which could lead to flooding issues Saturday night into Sunday. Cool temperatures will follow the cold front, as we’ll be sitting in the 60s again for the start of next week.

Flooding is possible Saturday night into Sunday, so stay weather aware.
Flooding is possible Saturday night into Sunday, so stay weather aware.

Lee has been downgraded to a category 1 hurricane and will have impact on New England. Right now though, dangerous rip currents are possible on the beaches all up and down the east coast, so if you’re heading to the beach this weekend keep that in mind and stay safe.

