VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County that occurred on September 11 at 6:55 p.m. on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643.

A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road just before a bridge. The motorcycle continued down an embankment, struck another embankment and came to rest in a creek below the bridge.

The driver was thrown from the bike. Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

