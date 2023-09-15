VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Buchanan County that occurred on September 11 at 6:55 p.m. on Route 652, approximately one mile east of Route 643.

A 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on Route 652 when it ran off the right side of the road just before a bridge. The motorcycle continued down an embankment, struck another embankment and came to rest in a creek below the bridge.

The driver was thrown from the bike. Gary D. Mullins, 71, of Grundy, Va., died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

