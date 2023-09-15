Scarbro man facing multiple felony charges

Zachary Maddy
Zachary Maddy(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A Scarbro man is facing multiple felony charges according to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Zachary W. Maddy, 41 of Scarbro, is charged with two counts of Financial Exploitation of an Elderly Person, one count of Uttering, and 21 counts of Fraudulent Use of an Access Device.

Fridley said that in early April, detectives began a fraud investigation after it was initiated by the Summers County Sheriff, who had become a conservator of a protected person who originally lived in Fayette County and had discovered disparities with the individual’s finances. It was discovered that sometime in January 2022, the victim was deemed incompetent.

During the investigation, detectives found that hundreds of transactions were made from the victim’s account to his son’s (Maddy) cash app from the time of incompetency to the time of the investigation. In total, detectives had determined that the victim was now hundreds of dollars in debt.

Maddy was arraigned by a Fayette County Magistrate and was given a $200,000 bond.

