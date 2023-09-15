Rain chances gradually rise through the weekend

We look to see showers and storms move in by Saturday night
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

Tonight, with high pressure in control, we should stay dry. We’ll otherwise be mainly clear and cool, with lows falling into the 40s and low 50s.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tomorrow will bring sunny skies to start, but we’ll see a bit more cloud cover develop into the afternoon as a frontal system starts to slide our way. By Saturday evening, showers and thunderstorms will be developing, and will get wider-spread overnight Saturday night. We’ll otherwise be cool and cloudy with lows in the 50s.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

Sunday will bring rounds of rain, especially during the morning. While severe storms aren’t looking likely, we could still see heavy rain at times which could lead to localized flooding issues. Temps Sunday will be cooler as well, hovering in the 60s through the day.

RAIN CHANCES
RAIN CHANCES

Cooler and drier air will gradually work in Sunday night-Monday. We look cooler Sunday night, with lows back in the 40s and 50s.

Monday will be Fall-like and we’ll become sunny, with highs hitting the 60s. Pleasant weather looks to be in store for most of next week...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

