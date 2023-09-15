Monroe County Sheriff arrested by WVSP

Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested
Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones arrested(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Monroe County Sheriff was arrested for Failure to Report as a Mandated Reporter, Obstructing, and Deceiving Proper Standing to County Civil Service Commission.

According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, earlier this year, Sergeant S. S. Keaton initiated an investigation into a Monroe County Deputy Sheriff for soliciting nude photographs of a minor. Information discovered during this investigation revealed that the Monroe County Sheriff, Jeffrey Wayne Jones interfered with this investigation by deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring of the Deputy under investigation.

Sheriff Jones also failed to file a referral with the WV Department of Health and Human Resources and failed to comply with a lawfully issued subpoena.

The special prosecutor assigned to this case instructed Sgt. Keaton to obtain warrants and arrest Sheriff Jones.

Jones was arraigned today, September 15, in the Monroe County Court System, and he was released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges

Latest News

Generic VA State Police Vehicle
VSP investigating fatal Buchanan County crash
The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier set to host the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo
Birthdays: 9.15.23 - 9.17.23
Birthdays: 9.15.23 - 9.17.23
Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse
Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse!