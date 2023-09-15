Hank Williams Jr. gets married during an intimate ceremony

Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
Country music legend Hank Williams Jr. was married during an intimate ceremony in Alabama.
By Megan Grisham
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Circle) - Love is in the air for Hank Williams Jr.!

The 74-year-old country music legend has officially said “I do” to his bride, Brandi. They sealed the deal on September 9 in Alabama surrounded by a close-knit crew of friends and family, according to a statement on his official Facebook page.

“Please congratulate Mr. And Mrs. Hank Williams Jr! Hank and Brandi were married on Sept 9, 2023 at Enon Baptist Church in Banks, Alabama in front of a small group of family and friends,” the statement said.

The statement also revealed that the couple, who have known each other since 2003, got engaged on Mother’s Day earlier this year.

Williams’ wedding announcement comes a year and a half following the tragic loss of his wife, Mary Jane Thomas, who died due to complications from surgery. The couple had shared 32 years of marriage together.

In April 2022, Williams paid tribute to his late wife by sharing a series of photos of the couple on his Instagram along with a heartfelt caption.

“Her kind spirit and beautiful and endearing love carries on in the hearts of our son, Sam, grandsons Beau and Tennyson, and granddaughter Audrey Jane,” he wrote. “Of course, she will be missed and loved by so many forever.”

Originally appeared on Circle All Access. www.circleallaccess.com

