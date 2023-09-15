The Greenbrier set to host the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - The inaugural event of the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing, and Conservation Expo is set to take place at America’s Resort on September 22 through 24.

The Greenbrier will be hosting vendors, experts, and enthusiasts in the world of hunting, fishing, and conservation all taking part in the event.

A release from The Greenbrier describes the event as a program that brings outdoorsmen from every location and discipline together with vendors to experience this incredible resort and learn more about the hunting, fishing and conservation opportunities available to enthusiasts of all types.

The schedule for the event is packed with activities and events and will conclude with a Farewell Dinner on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Some of the notable events happening over the weekend include:

- Exbibits and Hands-On Experiences: Some of the biggest names in the business will display their latest and greatest products. Included are Quiet Kat, Mead John Deere, Paradise RVs, Catch Cam Nets, Miss Mayfly, Cutco Cutlery, Smoky Mountain Knife Works, Sig Sauer, Colt, Silencer, Whitetail, Portable Tens, Garton Originals, Mountain State Cabins and Big Game African Safaris. There will also be hands-on experiences from vendors such as the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Kate’s Mountain Adventures, Off-Road Adventures and others. These exbibits will be open throughout the day both inside Colonial Hall and in the front circle.

- Rifle & Pistol Try & Buy: Taking place at various times throughout the weekend, these events give potential buyers a chance to try out products from SIG Sauer and Colt on The Greenbrier’s beautiful 1,000-yard rifle range.

- Cash Bar & Trivia Night Dinner: Hosted by former Daytona 500 winner Ward Burton, this event at Kate’s Mountain Lodge and a trivia competition to win money for the event’s partner organizations.

- Day of Clays Sponsored by MidwayUSA Foundation: This youth sporting clays tournament at The Greenbrier Gun Club will raise funds for the MidwayUSA Foundation.

- NASP Invitational: This youth archery tournament is sponsored by Alderson Elementary School.

- Tie One On Beer Tasting & Fly Tying Beginner Course: The Greenbrier’s talented fishing guides will teach the art of tying various flies to use in different conditions. In between each fly, participants will sample local craft beers and learn more about the breweries where they are produced.

- Seminars and Demonstrations: Presented on several outdoor topics, the seminars and demonstrations held throughout the weekend include a DNR Action Station, a Healing Waters Entomology Class, Tracking the Appalachian Buck, Ronnie Snedegar Squirrel Dog Demo, Jim Clay Turkey Calling Seminar, Kish Justice Bear Hunting Seminar, Jim Crumley Godfather of Camo Seminar, Musky Bait Building Seminar and more.

- Tie One On Bourbon Tasting & Fly Tying Intermediate Course: The Greenbrier’s talented fishing guides will teach those who already know the basics some more advanced techniques for creating the perfect flies to use in various conditions. In between each fly, participants will sample some of The Greenbrier’s favorite bourbons — including some made here in West Virginia and some exclusive to America’s Resort — and learn more about their flavor profiles and the distilleries where they are produced.

- Beer Tasting Meet & Greet: Participants can enjoy local craft beers while mingling with the vendors, instructors and clinicians involved in the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.

- Welcome Dinner: Participants enjoy the unmatched mountain views at Kate’s Mountain Lodge combined with incredible flavors of the region by starting the weekend off with the Welcome Dinner

- Church Service with Edward Graham: Edward Graham is the chief operating officer for Samaritan’s Purse. The youngest son of Franklin Graham, Edward graduated from the United States Military Academy and went on to serve 16 years in the U.S. Army. After multiple combat deployments within the Special Operations Community and working in various leadership and command positions, he felt called to return home and began serving in the ministry in 2019. He will lead a special Sunday service open to everyone.

- Bourbon tasting: Participants can enjoy some of The Greenbrier’s favorite bourbons — including some made in West Virginia and some exclusive to America’s Resort — while mingling with the vendors, instructors and clinicians involved in the Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing and Conservation Expo.

- Farewell Dinner: Guests head to the beautiful Howard’s Creek Lodge on the banks of the water to wrap up a special weekend by joining sponsors, exhibitors and outdoor enthusiasts for an amazing meal from the award-winning kitchens of The Greenbrier.

The event is supported by organizations like the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources, Project Healing Waters, MidwayUSA Foundation, the Ward Burton Wildlife Foundation and the National Archery in Schools Program

Event attendees can pre-register by visiting Greenbrier.com/Expo, and admission is free to the public with the registration.

