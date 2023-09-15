Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse!

MONROE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Amy & Harry Moloney with Monroe County Animal League stopped by for this week’s ‘Furcast @ Noon.’

Volunteers with MCAL brought by Jesse who came into Monroe County Animal League’s care in July of 2023.

They say Jesse is mixed with Beagle and comes off as submissive but warms up extremely fast to any environment.

While he hasn’t been formally tested the volunteers are certain he is deaf.

He is crate-trained, house-trained and doesn’t challenge fenced-in yards.

The 4-year-old is comfortable with cats and other dogs.

The Moloneys also brought by T-Bone who is currently in foster care with dogs, cats and horses.

The league describes the 2-year-old’s demeanor as silly, but he loves to please others. He will often lay by your feet or run alongside you.

T-Bone is house-trained currently obsessed with stuffed animals and my learn to fetch.

He is comfortable with leash but will also stay close to his handlers.

Monroe County Animal League is a network of fosters and volunteers working for the betterment of cats and dogs.

The 501 3C helps with low cost spay and neuters.

More information can be found here MCALWV.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.