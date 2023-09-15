Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the valley with a variety of events

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.(ProtoplasmaKid / Wikipedia / (CC BY 4.0))
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month in the US. You can join the celebration by attending a variety of events.

Hispanic Heritage Month has been a big celebration in the U.S. for more than 40 years. It was first started by President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in 1968 as a one-week celebration. Then under President Ronald Reagan, it was extended into a month-long event. In 1988, it was officially enacted into law and the 30 days from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 was declared as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The month is meant to honor and appreciate the history, culture, and diversity of the Latino community. People can celebrate this year at festivals, creative workshops, insightful discussions, and much more.

Latinas Network held a lunch with leaders Friday morning to kick off the festivities. Latinas Network Co-founder Kat Pascal says everyone in the community is invited to join the celebrations.

“September 15 through October 15 we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and that means we all of the contributions that Latinos and Hispanics bring to the United States,” said Pascal. “For us in particular showcase and highlight (and) amplify the voices of our community members who happen to have this cultural background.”

There are two more events you can join Friday to celebrate:

Latinas Network - Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Fiesta Celebration 2023

From 6 - 8 pm. Located at Delicias Boricuas VA, 16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24012, USA

The Spot on Kirk - ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque

¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque is joining forces to bring an unforgettable show and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at The Spot on Kirk!

From 8 to 11 pm located at Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

Our very own Patsy Montesinos will MC two events this month. The Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and Floyd CARE - National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

For a calendar containing the list of events happening in the valley this month, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Police say 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo is facing multiple charges after he allegedly pointed a...
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max feature a new, elevated flat-edge stainless steel design...
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges

Latest News

The Greenbrier
The Greenbrier set to host the inaugural Wild & Wonderful Hunting, Fishing & Conservation Expo
Birthdays: 9.15.23 - 9.17.23
Birthdays: 9.15.23 - 9.17.23
Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse
Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse!
The winners of West Virginia’s SMART529 ‘When I Grow Up’ writing contest were celebrated at a...
SMART529 ‘When I Grow Up’ writing contest winners celebrated in Charleston
Zachary Maddy
Scarbro man facing multiple felony charges