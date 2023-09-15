Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the valley with a variety of events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - September 15 marks the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month in the US. You can join the celebration by attending a variety of events.

Hispanic Heritage Month has been a big celebration in the U.S. for more than 40 years. It was first started by President Lyndon Johnson’s administration in 1968 as a one-week celebration. Then under President Ronald Reagan, it was extended into a month-long event. In 1988, it was officially enacted into law and the 30 days from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 was declared as National Hispanic Heritage Month.

The month is meant to honor and appreciate the history, culture, and diversity of the Latino community. People can celebrate this year at festivals, creative workshops, insightful discussions, and much more.

Latinas Network held a lunch with leaders Friday morning to kick off the festivities. Latinas Network Co-founder Kat Pascal says everyone in the community is invited to join the celebrations.

“September 15 through October 15 we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and that means we all of the contributions that Latinos and Hispanics bring to the United States,” said Pascal. “For us in particular showcase and highlight (and) amplify the voices of our community members who happen to have this cultural background.”

There are two more events you can join Friday to celebrate:

Latinas Network - Hispanic Heritage Month Opening Fiesta Celebration 2023

From 6 - 8 pm. Located at Delicias Boricuas VA, 16 Church Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24012, USA

The Spot on Kirk - ¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque

¡Tumbao! & Cinémathèque is joining forces to bring an unforgettable show and celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at The Spot on Kirk!

From 8 to 11 pm located at Spot on Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24011, USA

Our very own Patsy Montesinos will MC two events this month. The Local Colors Hispanic Heritage Month Festival and Floyd CARE - National Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.

For a calendar containing the list of events happening in the valley this month, click here.

