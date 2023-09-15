Beckley dethrones rival Greenbrier East on the pitch

Flying Eagles fly past defending state champion Spartans Thursday
By Jon Surratt
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Beckley Flying Eagles came into Thursday with revenge on their minds. The team lost to it’s rival a season ago in the AAA R3S2 championship, the Greenbrier East Spartans. The Spartans would go onto win the AAA state championship.

On Thursday, the Flying Eagles had the chance for redemption, and the team would do just tha scoring two goals in the first half to lead 2-0. Then in the second half, the Flying Eagles would strong in order to win 3-1 at home.

