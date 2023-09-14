Wonderful weather in the coming days

Some patchy fog has developed this morning, but once the fog lifts, we’ll see plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Temperatures will stay below average in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s this afternoon.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight. It’ll be another chilly one as lows drop into the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Friday as high pressure remains overhead. High temperatures will be Fall-like in the upper 60s and low/mid 70s.

Saturday looks dry with mainly sunny skies, but a cold front will bring us some scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday. Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and low/mid 70s on Saturday and most will stay in the 60s on Sunday.

Drier air will move in as we head back to work and school next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

