The weather for football Friday will be cool and clear

HOURLY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will take control as we wrap up the work week. Tonight will be mainly clear and we’ll get chilly, dipping into the 40s for most.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s, slightly below normal for this time of year. We’ll stay cool and clear into Friday night, so football weather looks fantastic! Temps Friday night will again drop into the 40s and low 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm back up a tad, further into the 70s this weekend. A frontal system will bring a few spotty showers/t-storms Saturday night-Sunday. We look to see more mild and dry weather to follow as the front departs into next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

