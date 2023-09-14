The weather for football Friday will be cool and clear

We look to have plenty of sun to wrap up the work week, and we’ll be chilly again Friday night
FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST
FOOTBALL FRIDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
HOURLY FORECAST
HOURLY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will take control as we wrap up the work week. Tonight will be mainly clear and we’ll get chilly, dipping into the 40s for most.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring plenty of sunshine, and highs in the upper 60s-mid 70s, slightly below normal for this time of year. We’ll stay cool and clear into Friday night, so football weather looks fantastic! Temps Friday night will again drop into the 40s and low 50s.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll warm back up a tad, further into the 70s this weekend. A frontal system will bring a few spotty showers/t-storms Saturday night-Sunday. We look to see more mild and dry weather to follow as the front departs into next week.

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Fall foliage
Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

WVVA Today
Full Forecast (9/14)
We'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine on Friday and Saturday, but scattered showers and...
Wonderful weather in the coming days
HIKING FORECAST
Mild and dry weather on tap for late week
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (9/13)