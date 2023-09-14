Virginia Film Office to auction TV set items

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Most movies and TV shows are filmed in Hollywood, but quite a few have been filmed here in Richmond.

The Virginia Film Office is auctioning props from many movies and shows.

“It’s not just these rich people in California, it’s people, it’s your neighbors here in Virginia as well,” costumer Sarah Sharpe said. “Like everywhere from LA to Richmond, Virginia and between, everyone is getting affected by this.”

Sarah Sharp is currently out of work. As a local costumer, she’s one of thousands impacted by the writers and actors strike.

“Things like our health care is determined by the hours that we put in for work, so unfortunately, a lot of us are running low on our funds for medical support,” Sharp said.

Virginia has been the backdrop for several movie and TV productions, including Lincoln, Dopesick, Swagger and The Walking Dead.

“One of the things they do is they buy lots of things, props, set items to fill up the sets that they film, and fortunately, we were able to come into possession of a lot of these props,” the director of the Virginia Film Office Andy Edmunds said.

Now, the Virginia Film Office is working with Cannon’s Online Auctions to auction some of these items, with proceeds going to support the region’s film industry.

“There may be some grant funding available for small independent filmmakers in Virginia that want to tell their stories. We might have some micro-grants available,” Edmunds said. “We just don’t know. We’ll just see how successful the auction is.”

The help that Sharp says will not go unnoticed.

“Some people do need to get a full-time job, some can make it work with a part-time, or if they’re lucky, they can go stay with a family member,” Sharp said. “We’re just doing what we can to survive the year and we’re really hoping that it’s resolved before the year is over.”

Edmunds said one condition for holding the auction is they can’t promote which movie or TV show they came from, but there are nearly 3,000 items you can bid on.

If you’re interested, we have a link to the auction site, click here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.