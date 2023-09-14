US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges

Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy is at the center of a federal investigation involving child pornography, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of our very own has done what’s been alleged of an unthinkable crime,” said Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley II.

On Wednesday, September 13, Nicholas County deputy Jarrod Steven Bennett was arrested in connection to an 11 count federal indictment of child pornography.

On June 5, 2023, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the federal investigation.

According to sheriff Nunley, a letter of suspension was immediately sent and an internal investigation was opened.

Sheriff William F. Nunley II said Bennett has been suspended with pay, and his equipment has been collected.

According to the indictment, Jarrod Steven Bennett ‘did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct’.

Court documents show charges Bennett face stem from an incident on September 20, 2021, near Mount Nebo.

The sealed indictment by the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia states ‘visual depiction was transmitted using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.

