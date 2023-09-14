Tractor Supply to host pet adoption event

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Pet Week at Tractor Supply culminates Saturday with an adoption event at the store on Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and feature adoptable pets from the Mercer County Animal Shelter.

Tractor Supply is also asking for donations this week for the shelter.

“We are currently accepting all donations of pet food and supplies to help out the Mercer County Animal Shelter,” said store manager Deanna Rose.

The shelter has been struggling to have enough room for pets as their numbers have increased.

Rose said this is a good opportunity to provide these animals with a forever home.

