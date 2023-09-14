Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance locating missing man

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing Raven man.

Matthew Crigger, 37, has not been seen in several days according to TSCO. They said that his family is worried for his safety.

Crigger was last seen driving a white Chevy Colorado.

If you have any information that could help to find Crigger, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 276-988-0902.

