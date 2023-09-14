Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office seeks public assistance locating missing man

Matthew Crigger and his white Chevy Colorado
Matthew Crigger and his white Chevy Colorado(Tazewell Co. Virginia Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing Raven man.

Matthew Crigger, 37, has not been seen in several days according to TSCO. They said that his family is worried for his safety.

Crigger was last seen driving a white Chevy Colorado.

If you have any information that could help to find Crigger, please contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 276-988-0902.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Fall foliage
Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

Shelter pets will be available for adoption at Tractor Supply Saturday
Tractor Supply to host pet adoption event
Road Closed
Gardner Road to close beginning Monday for bridge work
National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on...
National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Murder suspect dropped off in Union Co. by unsuspecting driver, says U.S. Marshals