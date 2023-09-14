Richlands officially repeals personal property tax

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia town is getting rid of a tax that many residents considered a nuisance.

The Richlands Town Council recently voted 5 to 1 to repeal personal property tax for their

The town council member that proposed the repeal tells WVVA that she didn’t find the tax fair for citizens, adding that there are other ways to collect revenue such as following up on delinquent Real Property Taxes.

The outstanding real property taxes in Richlands amount to more than $300,000.

Councilwoman Laura Mollo says that in addition to alleviating citizens’ financial burdens the repeal also promotes the town outside of its limits.

”It also makes it more attractive for people and businesses that want to come in to Richlands because we are one of the only- last remaining places that don’t have a personal property tax,” said Mollo.

At that same council meeting the public was given an update on the revitalization effort for Richlands’ downtown.

A plan has been solidified for those efforts and the town’s next step will be to hire a community development director and to apply for a one-million dollar grant aimed at updating local businesses’ facades and facilities..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.