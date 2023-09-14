Richlands officially repeals personal property tax

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLANDS, Va. (WVVA) - A Virginia town is getting rid of a tax that many residents considered a nuisance.

The Richlands Town Council recently voted 5 to 1 to repeal personal property tax for their

The town council member that proposed the repeal tells WVVA that she didn’t find the tax fair for citizens, adding that there are other ways to collect revenue such as following up on delinquent Real Property Taxes.

The outstanding real property taxes in Richlands amount to more than $300,000.

Councilwoman Laura Mollo says that in addition to alleviating citizens’ financial burdens the repeal also promotes the town outside of its limits.

”It also makes it more attractive for people and businesses that want to come in to Richlands because we are one of the only- last remaining places that don’t have a personal property tax,” said Mollo.

At that same council meeting the public was given an update on the revitalization effort for Richlands’ downtown.

A plan has been solidified for those efforts and the town’s next step will be to hire a community development director and to apply for a one-million dollar grant aimed at updating local businesses’ facades and facilities..

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Fall foliage
Why are leaves changing color earlier this year?
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released

Latest News

The FARMacy was held from 1-3 PM on Thursday
Pop up FARMacy comes to Princeton
Whole home surge protection can save you money in a worst case scenario.
Mr. Sparky Spotlight - Whole home surge protectors
WVVA News at 5
Pop up FARMacy in Princeton
WVVA News at 5
Mr. Sparky Spotlight - Whole home surge protection