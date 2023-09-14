The ‘Queen of Steam’ is headed towards Goshen ahead of excursions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In Thursday’s good news here at home the Queen of Steam is one step closer to being ready for excursions.

The 611 locomotive was built in Roanoke and returned to the Virginia Museum of Transportation a few months ago after it spent some time in Pennsylvania.

It left the Star City Thursday morning and is heading towards Goshen where excursions are set to begin next month.

The Queen of Steam will take to the rails in southwest Virginia again. This after a several-year hiatus.

“Goshen is not that far away about an hour hour and a half. So, it’s great for the local people as well as those who want to travel to the area,” said the Virginia Transportation Museum Executive Director Mendy Flynn. “Riding on the 611 excursion is a unique experience. So, it’s something a lot of people don’t want to miss.”

The “Shenandoah Valley Limited,” will depart at 9:00 AM and 2:30 PM on the following weekends:

October 6-8, 2023

October 13-15, 2023

October 20-22, 2023

October 27-29, 2023

November 2-5, 2023

Tickets will be available in four options including coach, coach plus, premium, specialty, and group seating:

Coach: $99 (concessions available for purchase)

Coach Plus: $119 (bi-level passenger car; concessions available for purchase)

Premium: $189 (complimentary drink and snack provided)

Specialty and Group Seating: $189-$1,134 (includes dome, sleeper, and private suites; complimentary drink and snack provided)

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online. For everything you need to know about the 611 excursions, click here.

