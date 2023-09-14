Pulaski County opens first phase of new park

By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
FAIRLAWN, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County has put the finishing touches on a new park.

“We’ve got basketball, we’ve got tennis, and of course, what is very popular now is pickleball,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.

Sweet says these parks are intentionally located throughout the county. This new park is in Fairlawn.

“This really is a unique feature to the Fairlawn community,” Sweet said. “A one stop to enjoy at every age, whether it’s a playground, or it’s basketball courts, or it’s a family walking trail.”

Sweet says parks like this help with the county’s goal to have 40,000 people living in the county by the year 2030.

This park was built on a portion of 115 acres of land that was donated to Pulaski County. Sweet says they are working on plans for what to do with the remaining land which is more than 100 acres.

“It’s going to need to be done in a variety of phases,” he said. “We’re we’re trying to parse all of that out, then of course, you’ve got to put the money money aside to be able to invest in those upgrades.”

Community input and other local partners are helping to shape the future of the land.

“We’re working with our community partners, our outdoor rec plan, our local elected leadership’s our parks and recreation department, institutions like Radford University to really develop that property and optimize and maximize it for the benefit of the community and our community assets,” Sweet said.

