Pop up FARMacy comes to Princeton

By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A pop up FARMacy event in Mercer County today provided fresh produce to patients of CAMC Primary Care of Princeton.

The event, made possible by Vandalia Health and Unicare West Virginia put the spotlight on eating healthy and staying fit.

The aim is to promote health and wellness and enhance health equity among people living in rural West Virginia.

In addition to being healthy, the produce is also locally sourced.

Katie Lanham, Director of Practice Transformation & Community Engagement at Vandalia Health Network says “We have learned that, you know, food is medicine. So we want to start with our community. We use farmers within each community for these pop up events.”

While the FARMacy events are wrapping up for this year, they plan to be back at it again next spring.

