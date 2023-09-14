Manchin announces $8 million to strengthen healthcare services across WV

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced $8,020,000 that will be used to strengthen healthcare services throughout the Mountain State. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The funding will specifically support improving mental health services, expanding access to substance use disorder treatment services and bolstering food safety systems statewide.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services,” said Senator Manchin. “The investments announced today will help improve mental health outcomes, including for children with Serious Emotional Disturbances and their families, as well as expand access to substance use disorder treatment services and strengthen food safety throughout our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

Among those receiving funding is Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton, and they will be receiving $1,000,000 in funding. The Fayette County Family Resource Network will also be receiving funding in the amount of $375,000.

Other individual awards are listed here:

The HHS Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics program provides resources to local health clinics to expand access to mental health and substance use disorder treatment services.

$2,000,000 – Westbrook Health Services, Parkersburg

$1,000,000 – Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, Princeton

$1,000,000 – Seneca Health Services, Summersville

The HHS Comprehensive Community Mental Health Services for Children with Serious Emotional Disturbances (SED) program provides funding to improve mental health outcomes for children and youth who have SED, from birth through age 21, and their families.

$3,000,000– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

The HHS Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Projects of Regional and National Significance program provides funding to expand access to substance use disorder treatment and recovery services.

$375,000 – Fayette County Family Resource Network

$330,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

The HHS Food Safety Capacity and Infrastructure Building provides resources to bolster food safety systems and drive improvements in public health.

$165,000 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

$150,000 – West Virginia Department of Agriculture

