LewisGale Pulaski’s housekeeping team rated cleanest HCA hospital

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Pulaski is celebrating being named the company’s cleanest hospital.

For the last year, the housekeeping team at the Pulaski has been rated near the top of the list for cleanest HCA hospitals rated by patents.

There are more than 170 hospitals in the HCA system.

Housekeepers say they work hard to keep the hospital rooms as clean as possible.

“We’re number one as I’ve heard, but I’m not the only one,” Housekeeper Pamela Taylor said. “We work as a team. We all do it. When we’ve got a bunch of discharges we all go in together start on each area and that’s what we do.”

LewisGale Pulaski has a team of 14 housekeepers that make sure the hospital stays clean.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.