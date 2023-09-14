Gardner Road to close beginning Monday for bridge work
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mercer County Route 7, Gardner Road, will be closed at milepost 3.20 beginning Monday, September 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
The closure will last five working days 100 feet south of the junction of County Route 16, Brickyard Road.
Gardner Road will be accessible from each end; local traffic is advised to use alternative routes.
