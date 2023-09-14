Dollywood readies for Harvest Festival, Great Pumpkin LumiNights

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s almost here – fall! And no one does fall like Mother Nature in the Great Smoky Mountains, which includes Dollywood!.

Ellen Liston from Dollywood joined 7@Four to tell us all about the theme park’s Harvest Festival and Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

Great Pumpkin LumiNights features elaborate displays that create the picture-perfect photo op for families to enjoy.

Dollywood guests also can enjoy the artistry of visiting crafters from across the country or sample the special harvest-themed food items from Dollywood’s award-winning foods team.

For more information, visit dollywood.com. Operating days and hours vary.

