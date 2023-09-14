Dia Sauvage named to AVCA All-American watch list

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Dia Sauvage has earned another impressive honor. The Greenbrier East standout has been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American watch list.

Sauvage has played an integral role in the Lady Spartans’ success this season. Greenbrier East is 13-2.

Sauvage has posted 37 aces, 32 assists, 189 digs, 260 serve receives so far this season.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.