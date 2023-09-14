Skip to content
News
Precision Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
Coronavirus
Contests
Watch Live
Get Our Apps
Contact Us
Advertise at WVVA
Home
News
All Points Bulletin
Education
Get the WVVA News App
Good News
Health
Hometown Hero
In Focus
National
Politics
Small Business Wednesday
Student/Teacher of the Month
WVVA Today
Meet the News Team
Coronavirus
Precision Weather
Interactive Radar
Maps and Conditions
WVVA Weather Cam Network
Meteorology Monday
Weather Service Alerts
Get the Weather App
Snow Patrol Closings & Delays
Community Calendar
Contests
Sports
Football Friday
Scoreboard
High School
College Sports
Sunday Night NFL Football
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Watch
Livestream
6.1 NBC Network
6.2 The Two Virginias' CW
6.3 MeTV Two Virginias'
6.4 Court TV
6.5 Start TV
Contact Us
WVVA Careers
Get Our Apps
Sign up for WVVA Newsletters
Advertise at WVVA
Submit Photos and Videos
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
PowerNation
Press Releases
Latest Newscasts
Birthdays: 9.14.23
Happy Birthday to all who celebrate on this day!
By
Joshua Bolden
Updated: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Birthdays: 9.14.23
Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver
iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, agency says
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Latest News
Birthdays: 9.15.23 - 9.17.23
Furcast @ Noon: Meet T-Bone & Jesse!
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the valley with a variety of events
The ‘Queen of Steam’ is headed towards Goshen ahead of excursions
LewisGale Pulaski’s housekeeping team rated cleanest HCA hospital