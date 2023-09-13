‘WVVA Today’ aka ‘NewsCenter 6 Today’ & ‘NewsCenter 6 At Sunrise’ turns 30
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On September 13, 1993, the television studio off Route 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia shook up the regional broadcasting landscape with the first morning newscast for our region. Reporter Jaletta Desmond and Meteorologist Glenn Willey were chosen to usher in the new era with ‘NewsCenter 6 at Sunrise’
As reported in the Hinton Daily News from that year:
As the years would go on the name would change and the show would expand in length--but the mission still the same to bring you the viewer the information you need with a dose of joy.
See a slideshow of past & present WVVA Today show members below.
