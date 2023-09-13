‘WVVA Today’ aka ‘NewsCenter 6 Today’ & ‘NewsCenter 6 At Sunrise’ turns 30

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On September 13, 1993, the television studio off Route 460 in Bluefield, West Virginia shook up the regional broadcasting landscape with the first morning newscast for our region. Reporter Jaletta Desmond and Meteorologist Glenn Willey were chosen to usher in the new era with ‘NewsCenter 6 at Sunrise’

Hinton News clipping from 1993 announcing the debut of 'NewsCenter 6 at Sunrise.' (WVVA)

As reported in the Hinton Daily News from that year:

“WVVA-TV has announced it is expanding its current news programing and will premiere the area’s first half hour morning news cast on Monday Sept 13. ‘NewsCenter 6 at Sunrise” will air at 6:30 a.m. and will be anchored by Jaletta Desmond and Glenn Willey. According to news director Cheri Haag, ‘NewsCenter 6 at Sunrise’ will feature more than just local and national news. We intend to have everything the viewers need to know to get the day started,” she said.

As the years would go on the name would change and the show would expand in length--but the mission still the same to bring you the viewer the information you need with a dose of joy.

See a slideshow of past & present WVVA Today show members below.

