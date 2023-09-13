Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate dies after falling ill

Western Virginia Regional Jail file photo.
Western Virginia Regional Jail file photo.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An incarcerated man died Wednesday after falling ill, according to authorities with the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Jail staff said Wednesday morning William Harbor, 48, became ill. Officials said jail security and medical staff immediately addressed his illness and called 9-1-1.

Roanoke County Fire-EMS responded to the jail and took Harbor to the hospital. While being seen at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, officials say his condition worsened. While he was receiving treatment, Harbor experienced what officials believe to be cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m. Right now, officials believe he likely died due to natural causes.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will perform an autopsy.

Harbor was committed to WVRJ on June 28, 2023 and was awaiting trial for Larceny-Auto Theft.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Latest News

The meeting involved teachers, students, and parents.
Educators hold meeting for Gear Up SWV activities
WVVA News at 5
Educators hold meeting for Gear Up SWV
We’re continuing our look at candidates vying to become West Virginia’s next governor.
Del. Moore Capito endorses Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Gov. Justice appoints Jeff Campbell to 46th District seat in House of Delegates