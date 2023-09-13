West Virginia State Police whistleblower appears in court

The West Virginia State Police has issued a Notice of Intent to Discipline to a whistleblower -- whose anonymous letters revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within the agency.(WSAZ)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A whistleblower whose anonymous letters revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within the West Virginia State Police was in court on Wednesday morning.

Joseph Comer appeared in Ritchie County for a bond revocation where a circuit judge heard arguments on how long Joseph Comer should remain behind bars.

It is the latest development in a continuing saga over serious allegations of wrongdoing against members of the West Virginia State Police.

Comer entered the Ritchie County Courthouse in an orange jumpsuit and handcuffs.  

Our cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

The Ritchie County Prosecutor used phone records to argue Comer violated conditions of his bond by having contact with the alleged victim.    

More than 30 hours of contact took place over more than 80 calls, officials reported.    

All of this stems from charges of felony strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.    

At issue on Wednesday morning, the phone calls and allegations the victim no longer wishes to pursue the charges.

The prosecutor argued that the decision to no longer pursue charges happened after the phone calls began.    

The judge restated rules on Wednesday saying no contact, with no exception of a recantation or a couple having kids together.    

All along, the defense maintained Comer’s innocence, claiming the underlying charges were retaliatory for his criticism of the State Police.    

Court documents state those crimes happened in December, two months before the anonymous whistleblower letters were made public.

Late Tuesday, the State Police announced its intent to terminate Comer’s position with the agency. A State Police press release said that decision was made after lengthy investigations.

West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower

Criminal charges in Ritchie County are pending presentation to a grand jury, officials say.

The whistleblower’s anonymous letter triggered a broad investigation into wrongdoing at State Police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

