West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower

WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation(WVRJA)
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Notice of Intent to Discipline to a whistleblower -- whose anonymous letters revealed serious allegations of wrongdoing within the agency.

The notice comes just days after Corporal Joseph Comer turned himself into authorities.

Comer -- already charged with strangulation and domestic battery -- was jailed Friday on a bond revocation.

That revocation -- related to phone records.

A release from West Virginia State Police says, “The notice details the West Virginia State Police’s intent to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment with the department. Joseph Comer has been on administrative leave since February 23, 2023. The decision to terminate Joseph Comer’s employment was made following lengthy investigations.”

Comer and his attorney have maintained his innocence and claimed the underlying charges are retaliatory for his criticism of State Police.

A circuit judge is scheduled to hear arguments related to the revocation tomorrow in Ritchie County.

The whistleblower’s anonymous letter triggered a broad investigation into wrongdoing at State Police.

Court records show Comer’s defense asked for the revocation to be put on hold -- a request opposed by the prosecution and denied by the court Friday.

The Ritchie County Prosecutor’s Office has not returned calls seeking comment.

