Virginia Department of Health finds “numerous sanitary violations” with Blue Ridge Rock Festival

The health department did not cancel the festival
The health department did not cancel the festival
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health found numerous violations from the Blue Ridge Rock Festival.

A spokesperson said many of those violations are regarding the sanitary conditions from the festival.

VDH is still in the process of documenting all of those violations.

However, the violations did not cause the festival to be shut down. VDH confirmed their agency did not cancel the festival.

