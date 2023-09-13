Three locations being considered for low cost spay and neuter clinic in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Three locations are being considered for a potential low cost spay and neuter clinic in Mercer County. The head of the low cost spay and neuter clinic committee, Rachel Sawyers says one involves leasing a space at the Bluefield Plaza. A second revolves around buying the old Veterinary Associates building.

The third involves building a structure at the former Mercer County Animal Shelter site. Sawyers says this option would be the most ideal.

“That would probably cut our costs a lot. If we are able to have that property donated or signed over to us or at least just the use of it at little to no cost. Then that’s going to decrease our cost dramatically as far as the money we have to invest initially,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers says the biggest hurdle is finding the right place. She says once that part is figured out they can move on to the next step which is funding.

“We’re doing a lot of work on the back end as far as getting equipment lists, getting that sort of budget together. Getting a budget for salary for veterinarians and technicians. We’re hoping to get volunteers in there to help out with some of the things like laundry and cleaning,” said Sawyers.

Sawyers and Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett say this is not something they’re going to sweep under the rug. Puckett says the low cost clinic will be a topic of discussion during the next commission meeting.

Puckett says he’s also in favor of eventually establishing a spay and neuter ordinance which has been discussed in previous years.

“We failed to act then, that’s what has caused the problems we’re seeing now. We have to be able to be more proactive in these things. I think if you look at the spay and neuter ordinance and it’s affiliation with how the clinic would operate. I think you’re going to be able to take care of your pets better and make our community stronger,” said Puckett.

The next Mercer County Commission meeting is set for Sept. 26 at 3:30 pm.

