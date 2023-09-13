National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River


The National Park Service is urging rafters to exercise caution on the Gauley River following...
The National Park Service is urging rafters to exercise caution on the Gauley River following the death of two rafters last week.(National Park Service)
By Annie Moore
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The National Park Service is urging rafters to exercise caution on the Gauley River following the death of two rafters last week.

Crews are currently awaiting lower water levels to recover one of the deceased rafters believed to be near the Shipwreck Rock section of the river. At present, Eve West, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, said high water in the surrounding tributaries has made a recovery attempt at this time difficult.

The victim has been identified as Lee Lenora Doyle, 63, of Monterey, Virginia.

With another rafting run scheduled for commercial rafters on Friday, she urges participants to be aware of their skill level.

“It’s really good to know your skill level. If you’re a private boater and not familiar with the hazards, it’s good to go with a commercial company given the amount of people who go down with those companies.”

The National Park Service is monitoring river conditions carefully and hoping to make a recovery attempt early next week.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Latest News

Residents can help with initiative
Justice initiative targets human trafficking
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
New physician joins Family Medicine staff at Robert C. Byrd Clinic
Beckley man pleads guilty to COVID-19 Relief fraud
Beckley man pleads guilty to COVID-19 Relief fraud
Spc. Corey A. Moore
Gov. Justice issues statement on death of WV National Guard member