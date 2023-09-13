National Park Service and first responders to make recovery attempt of deceased rafter on Gauley River

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. (WVVA) - The National Park Service is urging rafters to exercise caution on the Gauley River following the death of two rafters last week.

Crews are currently awaiting lower water levels to recover one of the deceased rafters believed to be near the Shipwreck Rock section of the river. At present, Eve West, a spokesperson for the National Park Service, said high water in the surrounding tributaries has made a recovery attempt at this time difficult.

The victim has been identified as Lee Lenora Doyle, 63, of Monterey, Virginia.

With another rafting run scheduled for commercial rafters on Friday, she urges participants to be aware of their skill level.

“It’s really good to know your skill level. If you’re a private boater and not familiar with the hazards, it’s good to go with a commercial company given the amount of people who go down with those companies.”

The National Park Service is monitoring river conditions carefully and hoping to make a recovery attempt early next week.

