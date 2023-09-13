Mild and dry weather on tap for late week

A Fall-like weather pattern will be in place through Friday
HIKING FORECAST
HIKING FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Cool high pressure will be building in tonight, allowing skies to gradually clear and for us to dry out. Temps will be cooler than we’ve experienced in a while, hitting the upper 40s-low 50s Thursday morning.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Thursday will bring more sunshine into the afternoon, and we should be dry and cool, with highs in the mid 60s-low 70s. Skies will be mainly clear Thursday night and we’ll be on the chilly side again for this time of year- lows will hit the 40s for most.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Friday will bring more of the same- sunny skies, low humidity, and Fall-like temps in the upper 60s-low 70s. The jackets might have to come out for Football Friday this time around! Low temps again Friday night will hit the 40s.

A frontal system will bring a few showers/storms back this weekend...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

