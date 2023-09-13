InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season
Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season
Susanna Gibson is running for House Delegate in the 57th District.
Virginia candidate who livestreamed sex videos draws support from women and a leading Democrat
WVSP whistleblower surrenders on bond revocation
West Virginia State Police announces intent to terminate whistleblower
HIVE to bring new business initiative to Uptown
HIVE to bring new business initiative to Uptown
ARH Medical Mall in Beckley starts offering gynecological services
ARH Medical Mall in Beckley starts offering gynecological services