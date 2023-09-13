Hitachi in Bland County celebrates anniversary

BLAND COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) -A local manufacturing firm in Bland County celebrated a big milestone today.

Hitachi energy is the largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers in north America.

Today they celebrate fifty successful years in business. with a picnic for employees.

A representative says the company felt it was important to express their gratitude for a half-century of work.

Todd Sigman...who has been with the company since 1985 says that even after fifty years. The future is as bright as ever.

“The future here in bland looks brighter than ever before. The market demand is greater than it has ever been. Today we are just celebrating that effort from all the employees over these years and the employees we have today.”

Sigman added that Hitachi is proud of their employees, and they consider being in bland county as a big part of their success.

