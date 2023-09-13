Hitachi in Bland County celebrates anniversary

By Mark Hughes
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, VA. (WVVA) -A local manufacturing firm in Bland County celebrated a big milestone today.

Hitachi energy is the largest manufacturer of dry-type transformers in north America.

Today they celebrate fifty successful years in business. with a picnic for employees.

A representative says the company felt it was important to express their gratitude for a half-century of work.

Todd Sigman...who has been with the company since 1985 says that even after fifty years. The future is as bright as ever.

“The future here in bland looks brighter than ever before. The market demand is greater than it has ever been. Today we are just celebrating that effort from all the employees over these years and the employees we have today.”

Sigman added that Hitachi is proud of their employees, and they consider being in bland county as a big part of their success.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Two separate accidents leaves teen dead, multiple hospitalized
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Mercer County parents arrested after 8-month-old overdoses
Damon Mooney
16-year-old Midland Trail football player killed in early morning crash
Family members in Oklahoma say a mother of five died following a rare childbirth complication.
‘There are no words’: Mother of 5 dies after suffering rare childbirth complication

Latest News

We’re continuing our look at candidates vying to become West Virginia’s next governor.
Del. Moore Capito endorses Gov. Jim Justice for U.S. Senate
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Gov. Justice appoints Jeff Campbell to 46th District seat in House of Delegates
‘WVVA Today’ aka ‘NewsCenter 6 Today’ & ‘NewsCenter 6 At Sunrise’ turns 30
‘WVVA Today’ aka ‘NewsCenter 6 Today’ & ‘NewsCenter 6 At Sunrise’ turns 30
Wayne Stafford, Wendy Perrone with Three Rivers, Bethany Reese and Katherine Thompson.
Celebrating 30 years of 'WVVA Today' with a lookback through the decades.
Hitachi in Bland County celebrates anniversary
Hitachi in Bland County celebrates anniversary