High school lockdown order lifted, expelled student detained

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, just after 9:00 a.m., Kanawha County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to investigate a suspicious person on campus at Sissonville High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were told the person was a former student and could possibly be in possession of a firearm.

Surveillance cameras confirmed that a former 15-year-old student who now attends Chandler Academy School had entered the common areas without permission.

Kanawha County Deputies were assisted by the West Virginia State Police and several other law enforcement agencies, which created a large police presence outside of the school.

As law enforcement searched the school campus, the high school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

A tip from a student led law enforcement to the expelled students’ location inside a classroom.

Deputies report that they responded to the classroom and located the former student who was not in possession of any firearms.

The student was detained until a guardian arrived and interviews could be conducted.

Deputies later learned the former student got into the classroom by telling the newly assigned teacher that he had just transferred back to Sissonville High School.

The 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody by deputies and appropriate charges are being filed, the sheriff’s office says.

Sissonville High School remained on lockdown until K-9′s were brought into the school to continue searching for firearms out of abundance of caution.

Multiple K-9′s from West Virginia State Police and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to the school and searched the entire building.

Officials report no firearms were found and there is no evidence the former student was ever in possession of a firearm.

Sissonville High School lifted their lockdown and classes resumed with the option of allowing students to leave on an excused absence for the day. No students were injured or harmed in this incident.

