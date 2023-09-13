Gov. Justice issues statement on death of WV National Guard member

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA/WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice has issued a statement in regards to the death of a West Virginia National Guard member.

Specialist Corey A. Moore, 25, of Beckley and a soldier assigned to the West Virginia National Guard 821st Engineer Construction Company, died on September 10 due to a motor vehicle accident.

The release says a car being driven by 25-year-old Corey Moore, of Beckley, was traveling South on Route 19 when the car left the southbound lane, crossed the median, and entered the northbound lane.

He then crashed into another car head-on in the northbound lane before hitting an embankment and coming to rest.

Moore and the other driver were both taken to Summersville Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash is being investigated by the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.

Moore served as a utilities equipment repairer with the 821st Engineer Construction Company, headquartered in Summersville, West Virginia after beginning his career in 2018.

He is survived by his mother, father, and three siblings.

“Cathy and I are incredibly heartbroken at the loss of this brave young man,” Gov. Justice said. “We share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Spc. Moore’s loved ones because this is a true tragedy beyond belief, especially to lose someone so young. Our National Guard members protect our state and our country and put their lives on the line to keep us all safe. I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in keeping Spc. Moore and his loved ones in their prayers.”

“Our entire One Guard family mourns the tragic loss of Corey, who was one of our state and nation’s finest,” WVNG Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, said. “This young man answered the solemn call to duty, and he represented himself, his family, and our Guard with honor throughout his career. Our hearts are with his fellow Soldiers of the 821st, and especially with his family and friends who knew him best and whose lives were immensely touched by his spirit and love. We will continue to honor his legacy and service in the West Virginia National Guard and ask that his family is kept in your prayers.”

Corey’s awards for his military service include the Army Service Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal and the West Virginia Service Medal.

