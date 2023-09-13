Gov. Justice appoints Jeff Campbell to 46th District seat in House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced the appointment of Jeff Campbell, of Lewisburg, to the West Virginia House of Delegates 46th District which covers part of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

According to a release from Justice’s Office, Campbell is filling the vacant seat that was created by the resignation of Mike Honaker who took a position with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Campbell will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

Campbell has been a teacher in the Greenbrier County School system since 2001. He has taught Social Studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Ronceverte for 15 years. He also has been a radio broadcaster in Greenbrier County since 1985 and serves as statistical coordinator for West Virginia University football broadcasts.

A graduate of Concord University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, Campbell was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2019.

