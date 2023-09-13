Gov. Justice appoints Jeff Campbell to 46th District seat in House of Delegates

Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also has refused to respond to information requests from Xcoal Energy & Resources, which is trying to collect what it is owed, attorney Daniel Garfinkel told a federal judge in Delaware.(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice announced the appointment of Jeff Campbell, of Lewisburg, to the West Virginia House of Delegates 46th District which covers part of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties.

According to a release from Justice’s Office, Campbell is filling the vacant seat that was created by the resignation of Mike Honaker who took a position with the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

Campbell will serve the remainder of the unexpired term.

Campbell has been a teacher in the Greenbrier County School system since 2001. He has taught Social Studies at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School in Ronceverte for 15 years. He also has been a radio broadcaster in Greenbrier County since 1985 and serves as statistical coordinator for West Virginia University football broadcasts.

A graduate of Concord University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education, Campbell was named Outstanding Alumnus of the Year in 2019.

