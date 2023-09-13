Fall-like weather has arrived
Temperatures will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s in the coming days
We are dealing with mainly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy dense fog this morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon as high temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.
It’ll be a chilly night as temperatures dip down into 40s and low 50s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight.
High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.
Mainly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday and Saturday.
A cold front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
