Fall-like weather has arrived

We are dealing with mainly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy dense fog this morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected this afternoon as high temperatures stay in the upper 60s and low 70s.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out today, but most should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’ll be a chilly night as temperatures dip down into 40s and low 50s. We’ll stay dry with mainly clear skies overnight.

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight as temperatures drop into the 40s and low 50s.

High pressure will bring us plenty of sunshine for our Thursday. Temperatures will remain below average in the upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow as temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Mainly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week. High temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will remain below average for the next several days.

A cold front will bring another chance for showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

